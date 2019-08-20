Burglars raid Tipperary Co. Council yard 

Burglars stole an estimated €2800 worth of tools and equipment from a Tipperary Co. Council yard in Clogheen in the early hours of last Friday morning.

The Council site, located on the Vee Road, was broken into between 2.45am and 3.20am on August 16.

Chainsaws, power washers and gardening equipment were among the property stolen by the thieves.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said gardai are examining CCTV footage of the area that night as part of their investigation.

He appealed to anyone who saw a suspicious vehicle or activity in Clogheen that night to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.