Tipperary students' delight at getting second chance to sit Leaving Certificate

Clonmel VTOS adult learners met at their centre in the old army barracks to collect their Leaving Certificate results as a group, just as they had met for the first time in September 2017.

This was the culmination of two years hard work leading to the exam that they never got a chance to complete during their teenage years.

For many members of the group this was the fulfilment of an ambition that they had held since leaving education early.

VTOS learner Amanda Hackett from Newcastle said - “Thirty one years ago I sat and failed my Leaving Cert. VTOS has given me the opportunity to go back to resit the exams and to successfully pass them. It has been the best two years of my life and my VTOS classmates are now my friends for life”.

Patrick Sullivan, Amanda Hackett and Vincent Hickey with their Leaving Cert results

Tipperary Town native Nicola O’Connell described her time on VTOS as “an amazing experience”.

She thanked all involved in facilitating her success, was delighted with her results and also spoke of her “VTOS lifelong friends”.

Programme co-ordinator, Michael Corbett spoke of the special bond which developed between group members and the positive atmosphere in class.

“The atmosphere within the classroom was magic. The learners were always willing to share relevant life experiences, and always open to new experiences.

“There were so many fun times in class, and so many interesting discussions. Learners always respected each other’s opinions in a non-judgemental fashion, therefore making the centre a safe space where real learning could happen. All staff members looked forward to their classes with VTOS”.

Teaching and learning should not be restricted to the classroom and so the group enjoyed many trips over their two years.

For some, this was the first time they had enjoyed a live performance in the Gaiety Theatre, Dublin and was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

A visit to Spike Island, Cork, was another highlight. Some learners participated in ziplining, canoeing and cycling the Greenway for the first time and these experiences served to broaden the experience ranges for everyone and brought the group closer together through lots of laughter, cheers of encouragement and no doubt, a streak of competitiveness!

VTOS learner Patrick Hackett commented: “Getting my results today is one of the most important achievements of my life. I’m delighted with my results this morning and looking forward to the future. This is only the beginning for me. In September, I’m going to be starting a year long course in Applied Social Studies in the CTI Senior College, The Mall, Clonmel”.

Fifty per cent of the class have secured places in PLC courses in the CTI Senior College, in Applied Social Studies, Childcare and SNA and Sports Management and Coaching. 25% of the group are hoping to continue to 3rd level education in the areas of business and journalism/ media studies. The remaining 25% are either returning to further education or seeking employment.