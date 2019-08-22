Tipperary pollination project to save the bees

SuperValu TidyTowns is promoting pollination as part of their sustainability goals and Martin’s SuperValu and Clonmel Tidy Towns committee is leading the way in driving a better and more sustainable balance to the local community by making Clonmel more pollinator friendly.

Clonmel is commonly known as the vale of honey and SuperValu TidyTowns is on a mission to help Clonmel live up to its name.

A decline in pollination is a growing concern across the country and world with bee numbers falling and one third of Ireland’s bee species at risk of extinction.

Bees play a pivotal role in crop pollination and without them there would be a dramatic reduction in the world’s food supply.

SuperValu TidyTowns Clonmel previously won the pollinator award in 2018 after key projects in pollination and biodiversity.

Clonmel Tidy Towns’ committee set up a series of initiatives and local projects to educate people on how to make their community more pollinator friendly.

The projects were focused on targeting the younger generation and educating local schools - local children were involved in planting and protecting existing sources of food and shelter for pollinators, putting up educational pictures and signs and creating ‘Bee Hotels’.

Carmel Behan from the Tidy Towns committee said - ‘’People are often surprised to hear that sustainability is such a big part of TidyTowns but it has become a key focus for our efforts in recent years and there are now several environmental and sustainable awards, including the pollinator award.

“The poppy sculpture is one of our most famous landmarks in Clonmel, and as part of our mission to help protect our pollinators we turned it into a wild flower roundabout.

“Not only does it act as a habitat for bees, but it helps our community understand the importance of being more proactive in environmental initiatives, not just for now but the future as well.’’

The wild flower roundabout was created by reducing the frequency of mowing grassy areas to provide food for pollinators.

An orchard was also planted by the community to promote biodiversity and here locals can sponsor trees and dedicate them to loved ones.

Says Stuart Martin of SuperValu - “We are already seeing the impact of the pollinator project on the people of Clonmel. Many have started to create pollinator friendly spaces in their own gardens which is a sign that awareness has increased on the need for communities to protect our bees.”