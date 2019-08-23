Tipperary Co. Council has granted planning permission for 74 new homes in Clonmel

Tipperary County Council has granted planning permission for a new estate of 74 houses off Clonmel’s Cahir Road, leaving out a controversial access road that was initially proposed through an existing estate next door.

Melclon Ltd secured “conditional” approval from the council on August 11 to construct the estate at Abbey Farm, Inishlounaght and Ballingarrane South on the Cahir Road. The council attached 23 conditions to planning permission.

The final grant of permission will be approved a month from the date of the council’s decision if there are no appeals lodged to An Bord Pleanala in the meantime.

Twenty-eight submissions from residents of Gort na Manach housing estate, objecting to the proposed housing development, were lodged with the council during the planning application process.

Clonmel TD Seamus Healy and Cllr. Pat English of the Workers and Unemployed Action Group also submitted objections highlighting the residents’ concerns. The Melclon site is located next to Gort na Manach.

Deputy Healy said the residents’ main objection was a proposal in the planning application to have an entrance and access route to the new estate through the Gort na Manach estate.

This would have meant traffic from the new estate exiting onto the Poppyfields Roundabout at the entrance to Gort na Manach.

Residents expressed concern in their submissions that this entrance and access route to the estate through their estate would significantly increase the volume of vehicle traffic passing through Gort na Manach and endanger children playing in their estate. They feared the roads in their estate weren’t wide enough to accommodate a high number of extra vehicles.

They also expressed concern about the increased traffic congestion and delays it would cause at the Poppyfields Roundabout, increasing the risk of accidents at this busy location.

Deputy Healy said Gort na Manach residents he has spoken to following the decision are happy the council has not granted permission for this access route through their estate.

He pointed out the developer could appeal the council’s decision to An Bord Pleanala so the residents will be keeping an eye out over the next few weeks.

Other concerns raised by residents in their objections related to the impact the estate would have on water pressure, which they complained is currently low; and the density of the new housing scheme.

Irish Rail also lodged a submission requesting that no surface water or effluent from the new estate would be discharged or escape onto the railway; and that lights from the housing estate should not cause a glare or impair the vision of train drivers or people working on the tracks.