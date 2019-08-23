Clonmel, home of the apple, prepares for wonderful Applefest

With the roots of Applefest firmly planted in celebrating the food, nature and heritage of Clonmel, this year again we are striving to offer our festival goers new and interesting experiences.

Which is why we are delighted to share our collaboration with local folk band The Cedartowns who have written a bespoke song to be the sound of Applefest this year. ‘Appletown', written by Mary Nugent and Tom Kenna, has been very generously sponsored by JP Wynne of the Emigrants Rest, without whom the recording and release of this song would not have been possible.

When you think of Clonmel, you automatically think of Bulmers cider and the beautiful apple orchards that surround the town. The Old Bridge area has always had a very strong link to Bulmers’ history, with many generations of families working in the cider-making factories down through the years.

And the Emigrants Rest pub has always been at the heart of that community. JP's own grandmother Kitty O'Meara leased the pub for many years. So when the opportunity came up to buy it at the end of last year, JP, along with fellow investor Brian Acheson, jumped at the chance to restore the pub to its former glory in a stylish and sympathetic manner.

The Emigrants Rest represents both the past and the future of Clonmel, offering a stunning venue to the town and a willingness to get involved in and support local events. So it seemed like a natural fit for Clonmel Applefest to ask them to come on board.

And now Applefest is thrilled to invite you all to a live performance of ‘Appletown' at the Emigrants Rest on Sunday, September 29. Come and enjoy the gorgeous surrounds of the pub where the music and laughter will be flowing along with the cider! Feast on The Cedartowns beautiful music and a late afternoon BBQ, courtesy of the pub. We hope to see you all there!

Clonmel Applefest runs from September 26 to 29. See clonmelapplefest.com for festival events and updates, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.)