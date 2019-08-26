Much loved and respected Tipperary Fine Gael stalwart passes away

Jack Crowe ,one of the legendary figures of public life in South Tipperary since the mid seventies, has passed away.

The late Jack Crowe, was a member of South Tipperary County Council from 1974 to 2013.

The much loved Dundrum man was a former chairman of South Tipperary County Council , the old South Eastern Health Board and the South East Regional Authority.

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney paid tribute to the Fine Gael stalwart during his visit to The Nationalist offices in Clonmel today.

He extended sympathy to Jack's wife NoirÍn and daughters Sinéad and Niamh on behalf of all in the Fine Gael party.

Mr Coveney said he had known Jack Crowe well and was very sad to hear of his passing. He described the Dundrum man as a "real personality and character", who had contributed a lot to local politics in Tipperary during his long career as a councillor.

"Jack will be really missed within the Fine Gael family and more widely amongst anybody who understands and has been involved in party politics in Tipperary," said the Tanaiste.

Funeral details to follow.

