Thirteen bikes stolen from former Co. Tipperary cycling road race champion in Clonmel

Thirteen bikes owned by a former national masters road race champion and his family were stolen in a burglary at their Clonmel home at the weekend.

The haul of bikes, worth thousands of euro, were taken from a shed at the home of Declan Hanrahan in the Boherduff area, Fethard Road, Clonmel between 3.30pm last Friday August 23 and 11am last Saturday, August 24.

Declan is a well-known member of the cycling community. He won the Masters 50 Irish road race title back in 2015 riding for Carrick Wheelers.

Road, off-road and children's bikes were among the bikes taken in the raid.

The haul of stolen bikes include: BMC Gran Condo, Canyon Ultimate CF Six, three Ridley aluminum bikes, Canyon Torque DH, YT Industries Enduro, Viper XX, Canyon Strive Enduro, one good quality steel bike and a Canyon Dual Suspension X-Country.

Two of the bikes were recovered during a garda search carried out in the Carrigeen area of Clonmel on Saturday.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the investigation into the burglary is continuing. Gardai are seeking CCTV footage from the area where the burglary took place to assist them in tracing the criminals responsible.

The Garda spokesperson appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Boherduff and Fethard Road area last Friday and Saturday to contact Clonmel Garda Station. She also appealed to anyone who comes across the bikes being offered for sale to contact the gardai. Clonmel Garda Station's phone number is (052) 6122222.

Pictured above and below are photos of the bicycles or bikes of the same models as those stolen from Declan Hanrahan's home.