Gardai advise motorists to avoid Tipperary Town centre due to gas leak 

Gardai have advised motorists to avoid driving through Tipperary Town over the next few hours as a gas leak has led to the centre of the town being closed off.

A Tipperary Town Garda spokesman warned motorists of significant traffic delays in Tipperary Town centre this evening as repairs are made to stop the leak at the junction of Church Street and N24 are made.

He said road diversions are in place while the repairs are underway. Residents and business people in the area have been advised of the gas leak and what to do but it hasn't been necessary to evacuate any homes or businesses.