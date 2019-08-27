Major expansion for Cashel Community School

A multi-million euro development for Cashel Community School was announced last week.

The major funding for Cashel Community School has been welcomed by the principal Mr John Gallagher and the chairman of the board of management Mr Roger Kennedy.

Commenting on the proposed development, John Gallagher said that it will provide the school and the wider community with greatly enhanced facilities and infrastructure.

“We, as a school community are delighted by the opportunities that this will afford our students. We cater for diversity and offer a broad range of learning opportunities which nurture the development of responsible young adults”.

Mr Gallagher continued by stating that “we are the victims of our own success” and outlined that the school has grown with the community over its lifetime. The building was initially designed to cater for 500 students.

The school quickly grew and required an extension which housed six new classrooms with no additional accommodation for services or internal recreation areas.

Current enrolment stands at 860 (445 Boys and 415 Girls) with a projected enrolment of 865 next year. The demand far exceeds the capacity of the current building. He said the school is the largest in Tipperary and this commitment from the government will allow it to continue its growth.

Cllr Roger Kennedy described the announcement as “wonderful news for the school and the local community. It affirms Cashel Community School as a centre of excellence for education”.

He continued by noting that this announcement “affords us the capacity to provide the enhanced learning environment which this community deserves”.

The programme of improvements provides for additional accommodation comprising four general classrooms, one specialised room, offices, two SEN Classrooms within a designated SEN suite and a garden.

Finally Mr Kennedy declared that, “I have no doubt this will come as welcome news to parents and future students of the area and I commend the Minister for his commitment to Cashel and its community school.”