Three Tipperary beauties bid for coveted Miss Ireland title
FLYING THE BLUE AND GOLD FOR THE PREMIER
Bailey Gavin, Ciara Coman and Kirsty Downey represent Tipp in the Miss Ireland final
Three Tipperary beauties are through to the final of the Miss Ireland pageant.
And with a remarkable Tipperary record in the event, they will be hoping to maintain the Premier County’s fine tradition of producing winners.
Flying the blue and gold this year are Bailey Gavin, Miss Tipperary South; Ciara Coman, Miss Tipperary West; and Kirsty Downey, Miss Tipperary Anner Hotel.
They will take part in the final in the Helix Theatre, Dublin on September 14.
