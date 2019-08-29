Tipperary gardaí make further drink driving arrests

The Garda clampdown on drink driving continued this week as Tipperary gardaí made three arrests for suspicion of drink driving in separate incidents over recent days.

Two males were arrested at Tyone, Nenagh, on Saturday and Sunday last. The gardaí seized the vehicle in the first incident.

Another male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Tullaheady, Nenagh, at 5am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the gardaí are also investigating an incident of dangerous driving on the M7 at Annaholty, Birdhill, where a vehicle was detecting speeding in excess of 150kmph last Friday.