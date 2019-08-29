Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson to receive the 2018 Tipperary (Ireland) International Peace Award

Mrs. Mary Robinson, Chair of The Elders and former President of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, is to receive the 2018 Tipperary (Ireland) International Peace Award.

The announcement was made today by Tipperary Peace Convention through its Hon. Secretary, Mr. Martin Quinn.



Today’s announcement recognises the efforts of Mrs. Robinson in putting human rights standards at the heart of global governance by ensuring that the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable are addressed on the global stage.

"Mrs. Robinson is a passionate, forceful advocate for gender equality, women’s participation in peace-building and

human dignity in all regions of the world. Her advocacy on sustainable and people-centred development in the world’s poorest

communities is recognised through her work on many international bodies. A tireless champion of women’s equality, Mrs. Robinson has travelled to many conflict zones to promote peace efforts and to encourage reconciliation and democratic transition.

"She makes it a priority to bring the concerns of ordinary people to the global stage and is outspoken and dedicated to investigating and exposing human rights abuses across the world. Mrs. Robinson is an outspoken advocate on the effects of climate change and of the need to focus the world’s attention to meet the urgent challenges posed by extreme weather events on the poorest and on the most vulnerable of communities".

Responding to the news of her selection, Mrs. Robinson issued the following statement;

"I am very honoured to receive the Tipperary International Peace Award, which is a wonderful example of a local community organising a prize for peace which has achieved wide international standing and recognition."

Role in international organisations:

Mrs. Robinson was the first woman President of Ireland. Elected in 1990 she served for seven years as a principled and transformative leader who continued to fight for equality and women’s rights throughout her time in office.

* President of Ireland 1990-1997

* United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights 1997-2002

* UN Special Envoy on the Great Lakes in Africa & DRC 2013-2014

* UN Special Envoy on Climate Change 2014-15

* Chancellor of the University of Dublin 1998-2019

* UN Special Envoy on El Niño and Climate 2015-2016

* Former President of the International Commission of Jurists

* Board Member of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation

* Current Chair of The Elders

* Patron of the International Science Council

* Institutional reformer: brought the human rights agenda into the core of United Nations activities

The other nominees for the Award included African Union Youth Envoy Aya Chebbi, Humanitarian worker in South Sudan Sr. Orla Treacy, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Dr Abiy Ahmed and the President of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki, Swedish student and climate change activist Greta Thunberg and Nigerian humanitarian activist Zannah Bukar Mustapha.

The 2018 Tipperary International Peace Award will be presented to Mrs. Robinson at a special ceremony on November 7th in the Tipperary Excel Centre in Tipperary Town.

Previous recipients of the Tipperary International Peace Award include former South African President the late Nelson Mandela, Live Aid organiser Bob Geldof, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former Prime Minister of Lebanon the late Rafic Hariri, Afghan Human Rights Activist Dr. Sima Samar, former Prime Minister of Pakistan the late Benazir Bhutto, US Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith and her brother the late Ted Kennedy, former President of Ireland Professor Mary McAleese and her husband Senator Martin McAleese, Pakistani schoolgirl and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, American Diplomat Dr. Richard Haass, Secretary General of the UN Ban-ki Moon, US Secretary of State, John Kerry, the Syria Civil Defence White Helmets and the former President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos.