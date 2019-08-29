Co. Tipperary mother can’t bring her baby son home from Dublin hospital because of homecare nursing staff shortage

A Clonmel mother is waiting five months to bring her baby son home from hospital in Dublin and the latest delay is caused by a lack of nursing staff at an agency the HSE has contracted to provide a homecare package to the family.

Rebecca McGrath from Oakland Drive, Clonmel has voiced deep frustration at the hold up in delivering the homecare package that will allow her now 10-month old son Alex, who suffers from a rare condition, to be discharged from Our Lady's Hospital, Crumlin and return home.

Clonmel TD Seamus Healy, who has been helping the single mother, declared the delay in getting Alex home to Clonmel is "totally unacceptable".

He complained the HSE should be able to directly provide the nursing staff for the homecare package but a moratorium on the replacement of HSE nursing staff throughout the country for the last number of months is preventing this.

"Alex should be at home. He needs to be with his mother, brother, grandfather and family. He needs a normal home environment. He is ready to come home and is effectively holding up a place in Our Lady's Hospital that could be filled by another child. It's very shortsighted of the HSE and its really unacceptable." the Independent TD said.

A hospital cot with an oxygen machine and other medical equipment is set up in the sitting room of Rebecca's dad's home in Oakland Drive waiting for Alex, who has so far spent all his young life in hospital.

The delay in getting him home means Rebecca must continue to spend a large part of the week with Alex in Dublin at significant financial cost and huge disruption to her family. She has a seven year-old son Ajay, who has been mostly cared for by her father Pat in Clonmel over the past year.

Alex has been a patient of Our Lady's Hospital since shortly after his birth on November 2 last year.

He has a rare condition called Stickler Syndrome and has also been treated for Pierre Robin Sequence, which is a cleft palate and undersized jaw (micrognatia). This is where the tongue is further back than it should be causing an obstruction to the airways. Due to this condition, he had to undergo a tracheostomy when he was just two weeks old.