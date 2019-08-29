Tipperary butcher wins top world award for superb quality steaks

Clonmel's James Whelan Butchers lived up to their ‘world class’ ambitions when achieving both gold and silver awards at the World Steak Challenge held in Dublin.

And there was serious competition in the race.

Blind tested and tasted against 300 steaks, from 25 different countries, spreading across four continents, their Tipperary home grown beef excelled in its field!

CEO Pat Whelan is immensely proud of the JWB team. He says the wins not only show that their artisan butchers are skilled craftspeople around meat but that they are also a good judge of livestock.

He says - “The Angus beef animal was selected by our head butcher, David Culley in Clonmel, ably assisted by our farm manager Tony Doheny based on its outstanding condition.

“The animal was born, reared and slaughtered on our farm in Garrentemple, Clonmel, literally farm to fork.

“We are delighted both David and Tony have been recognised on the world stage as best in their craft.

“Great local companies are built by great local skilled people and the entire team at JW Butchers are crucial to its success but these two in particular are true talents”.

Tony Doheny has been a farmer all his life and is an invaluable member of the team for many years.

Originally from Thurles, Tony lives in Poulmucka and is responsible for all James Whelan livestock.

David Culley, originally from Cashel, head butcher in Clonmel, is with JWB for over ten years and is a master craftsman.

Mr Whelan explains the success - "Tipperary is blessed with unique limestone land which in turn produces really good quality grass. If we were producing wine we would talk about factors such as wind, sun, appellation – all those terms are applicable to beef.

“The environment plays a huge role and as we can see from the results, produces world class beef.

“Our animals are cared for by the same person everyday, giving them a relaxed, trusted living environment resulting in very docile cattle.

“Happy cattle means great meat. Great care is taken in all aspects of our cattle from their movement and care to their maturation.

“Our butchers manage the technical process of ageing the meat and it is their responsibility to tell our customers so they understand the reverence with which this natural product is held"

He says people often ask what makes a good steak – and answer fat.

“Over the last couple of years fat has become the enemy but it is an essential part of our diet. It ultimately improves texture, palatability and flavour which are all helped by the natural marbling.

“There is a changing attitude however and grassfed beef is of huge value. Once beef has been properly matured, it is definite to the touch.

“Over a period of weeks the moisture content of the beef disperses so the beef will be firm to the touch. A good steak can be judged by feel, touch and look.

Whelans continue to grow the business and opened its ninth branch in Naas last Wednesday.

Aside from his own business Pat Whelan has also played a huge role in the Tipperary Food Producers over the last ten years, championing the best of Tipperary and harnessing the power of producers working together to really showcase the best of Tipperary foods. There's now a total of 32 Tipperary Food Producer Network members and growing.

James Whelan Butchers award winning steaks are available at James Whelan Butchers shops in Oakville Shopping Centre, Clonmel; Dunnes Stores, Cornelscourt; Swan, Rathmines; Blanchardstown, Swords Pavillions, Bishopstown Court; Avoca, Rathcoole and Kilmacanogue along with the online shop www.james whelan butchers.com.

To celebrate their success why not try these award winning steaks for yourselves this week at James Whelan Butchers. They are running a special offer to celebrate the win so pop in today.