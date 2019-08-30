Tipperary stud farm for sale in great location

A top-quality residence with a good plot of land attached has recently been listed by P F Quirke & Co Ltd.

Knockagh Stud, Cahir, has produced many top-class horses over the years.

It is offered on 4.7 hectares (11.6 acres) and is a fully integrated small stud farm.

The residence is approached via electric gates along a stud-railed drive, with paddocks left and right.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, office, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

To the rear is a large deck with south and south-westerly aspect.

There is a separate farm entrance and an all weather turn out paddock and the aforementioned land which is of excellent quality and well fenced.

The property has extensive frontage to two roads and is ideally located a short distance from the N24/M8 motorway, providing easy access to Dublin or Cork.

The property currently accommodates four regular stables and two foaling boxes, a wintering shed, an all weather turn out paddock together with a large workshop area. This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a small stud farm in a great location.

For further details, visit pfq.ie or call P F Quirke & Co Ltd on 05206121622