Double Fleadh Cheoil success for talented young Tipperary musician

Congratulations to CCÉ Caiseal members, Conor Harnett and Niall Fitzgerald on their success at this year's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Not only did Conor achieve first place in the Senior Céilí Drums competition, he is also the drummer with the winning Senior Céilí Band, Cnoc na Gaoithe Céilí Band.

Nine year old Niall Fitzgerld came second in u12 Miscellaneous and u12 Melodeon competitions.

Classes in traditional Irish music resume in Brú Ború Cultural Centre in September.

Registration takes place on Tuesday, September 10 from 6 to 8 pm.