Tipperary community Solohead shows its true pride of place

Solohead Parish Centenary Commemoration Committee has been nominated and shortlisted on behalf of Tipperary in one section for a national Pride of Place award.

The Committee organised the well received Soloheadbeg ambush centenary commemoration in January of this year which is regarded as the start of the War of Independence.

It was said after the event that Solohead and Tipperary had set the standard and template for future commemorations during the decade of centenaries.

Pride of Place is an annual competition organised by Co-operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB Insurance.

It promotes and celebrates the best in community development and recognises the efforts of people in improving their local community.

The competition is based on communities demonstrating directly to the judges their pride in their place by oral presentation and a tour of the local area.

The judges will visit Monard Community Hall on Monday, September 2 at 10am for a presentation.

All members of the local community are welcome to come along to the presentation and people are asked to attend for 9.45am.