Extensions are planned for two Tipperary schools

Clonmel High School has been granted conditional planning approval to build an extension.

The board of management of the High School submitted a planning application to Tipperary County Council requesting permission to construct a temporary pre-fab building for five years.

The proposed temporary extension will comprise a classroom, sensory room, withdrawal room, toilets, stores office and associated works.

If no appeals are lodged with An Bord Pleanala, full planning permission is granted a month from the date of the decision, in this case August 29.

Meanwhile, the board of management of St. Michael’s NS at Knockeevan, Clerihan also lodged an application with the council seeking the green light to build a substantial single storey extension. The council has indicated it will decide on the application or seek further information on September 16.

The proposed development will include two mainstream classrooms, two resource rooms, a staff room, store room, plant room extension and main entrance lobby extension.

The application also seeks permission to make minor alterations to the existing school building.

The school has been granted planning permission to alter a previously approved planning permission in relation to the relocation and redesign of a proposed new single-storey extension to a multi-purpose hall.

