Tipperary school leads the charge for battery recycling

Scoil Lua Naofa in North Tipperary has become top of the class for battery recycling, as part of the WEEE Pledge battery recycling programme.

Students and teachers from the school collected the equivalent of over 9,600 AA batteries, placing them on top of the leader board in Tipperary, and nationwide.

“We are delighted that Scoil Lua Naofa are the winners of this year’s WEEE Pledge Schools Battery Recycling Programme. I would like to acknowledge and congratulate all our students, their families and the wider community too, who worked so hard collecting batteries," said Olive O’Meara, principal, Scoil Lua Naofa.

The WEEE Pledge programme continues to go from strength to strength as one of Ireland’s most successful environmental schools’ education programmes. The programme’s explosive growth continues apace, and now encompasses a network of more than 2,500 schools.

Students and teachers in schools across the country collectively diverted from landfill the equivalent of almost one million AA batteries in 2018.

Heading into the new academic year, WEEE Ireland aims to bring the environmental programme onto the school curriculum and inspire the next generation to become guardians of our planet. This will include a new set of educational assets for schools and parents, with lesson plans, activity sheets and other materials being provided to help in educating children around e-waste issues, and to support the continued growth of the WEEE Pledge programme.

“We are extremely grateful for the hard work that students, families, and staff have once again contributed, in managing to collect such an impressive volume of waste batteries. Because of their efforts, we were able to add to our monetary contributions to our long-standing charity partner LauraLynn, which will go a long way to support the incredible work of Ireland’s only children’s hospice," said Leo Donovan, CEO of WEEE Ireland.