Tipperary TD has Dáil motion to resume talks to end beef protests passed

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill had a motion for talks to break the impasse in the beef protests affecting meat plants around the country passed unanimously in the Dáil this week.

The Thurles-based TD's proposal, for immediate roundtable discussions on the beef crisis to recommence was passed at a special meeting of the Dáil Agriculture Committee, of which he is vice-chair.

The Fianna Fáil deputy is the party's Food and Horticulture spokesperson.

The motion was that the Minister and discussions facilitator Michael Dowling attend the committee to give a detailed progress report; all stakeholders to be immediately invited to a new round of discussions; the processors to immediately indicate that the 30-month rule, the four-movement rule and the 60-day residency rule be on the table for negotiation; the processors to immediately remove all legal threats to the beef producer; the Minister to immediately reactivate the EU crisis fund.

The proposal was unanimously passed.



Deputy Cahill said that discussion was the only way forward and and until such time as a fair and equitable deal was put before the primary producer, no progress will be made.