So long Mary Anne - County Tipperary teacher retires after 41 years service

This week Patrician Presentation Secondary School bade farewell to our wonderful colleague and friend, Mary Anne Fogarty. Mary Anne has given 41 years of excellent service to the management, teachers, students and community of Fethard and we wish her all the very best in her retirement.

Not a person of half-measures, Mary Anne gave everything to her roles as both teacher and Deputy Principal.

Mary Anne was that rarest of people both a traditionalist and a modern thinker. She reflected the values of our founders in word and deed – her aim being to bring quality education to all. Yet, Mary Anne was also very well versed in the educational changes in a modern and rapidly changing Ireland. She was a consummate professional – personable, compassionate and approachable.

Patrician Presentation Secondary School and community is indebted to her for the French exchanges that she organised, bringing many students abroad for their first time.

Students stayed in French families’ homes and so got a real insight into French culture, as well as visiting the tourist sites.

For those who were lucky enough to work with Mary Anne, her ability to see the good in everyone is inspiring. She is a ‘people person’ with understanding and compassion.

With Mary Anne very individual is seen as unique and she devoted her time and talents to bringing out the best in her pupils-inspiring hope and gently igniting imagination. Fethard will always have a special place in Mary Anne's heart.

She is wished well and will be remembered with affection by all.