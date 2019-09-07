Fethard nominated to represent County Tipperary in 'Pride of Place' national competition

ABOVE: Photographed at Fethard's presentation for the 'Pride of Place' Community Tourism award. L to R: Mairéad Winters (Tourism Office Tipperary County Council), Tim Corballis, Deirdre Cox (Tipperary County Council), Catherine Britton, Aisling O'Callaghan (Co-operation Ireland), Eddie Sheehy (Judge), John Briggs (Judge), Laura Condon (Manager FHC Experience), Terry Cunningham and Mary Hanrahan (chairperson Fethard Historical Society.

On Monday last, September 2, judges John Briggs and Edward Sheehy from the prestigious IPB Pride of Place Awards visited Fethard. Known as the ‘Oscars’ of the community sector, IPB Pride of Place is an annual all island competition organised by Co-operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB Insurance. It aims to acknowledge and celebrate the vital work being done by community groups to improve their local area.

Fethard was nominated by Tipperary County Council in the Community Tourism category. The judging started in the Fethard Horse Country Experience with a presentation which encompassed everything from Fethard’s foundation in the early 1200s to the restoration of the Abymill Theatre in the 1980s.

After this, the judges, accompanied by Aisling O’Callaghan, from Co-operation Ireland, were shown around the FHC Experience. On the way they met with a variety of representatives from the local community who spoke to them about the rich history and heritage of Fethard. This was followed by a tour of the town which included Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, the Medieval Town Wall, the Watergate Sheela-na-gig, the Augustinian Abbey, the Abymill Theatre and the new East Gate Park.

The results of the competition will be announced at the end of November. Fethard Community Heritage Centre would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who gave their time to meet and speak with the judges on the day. In particular, we wish to thank Deirdre Cox, from Tipperary County Council, who guided us throughout the entire process.