Co. Tipperary fashion show to raise funds for Guide Dogs Association

A Carrick-on-Suir Couture Fashion Show takes place in the Carraig Hotel at 8pm on Friday, September 20 to raise funds for the Irish Guide Dogs Association.

The event is being by Lynne Keane of Travel Counsellors in Carrick-on-Suir. It promises to be a terrific night of fashion and fun with plenty of fabulous prizes to be won.

Lynne said Travel Counsellors is raising money to support the training of a pup called Reuben to help change the life of a visually impaired person. She says she is delighted with the response for Carrick-on-Suir's business community to the campaign.

“Spot Prizes are flying in from the local shops who are providing fantastic support for the fashion show. Raffle tickets will be on sale on the night where you will get a chance to win some vouchers, goody bags and, of course, the big prize.

Tickets cost €15 and selling fast, according to Lynne. She advised anyone interested in attending the show to contact Lynne Keane, Rachel Keane, Joann Geraghty Power, The Carraig Hotel, Leonies or Emer at Hard as Nails for tickets.

Tickets cost €15 and all is in aid of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind where we at Travel Counsellors Ireland are raising money to support our little TC pup Reuben who will go on to change somebody’s life with a visual impairment, after his training and help.