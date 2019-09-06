Tipperary Co. Council is considering three planning applications to erect mobile phone masts in Clonmel 

Tipperary County Council is considering three planning applications to erect mobile phone masts at Clonmel’s Fire Station, Clonmel Celtic FC and The Poppyfields Shopping Centre.

Three Ireland (Hutchinson) Ltd. submitted an application to the Council to erect a 24 metres-high monopole to support telecommunications antennae and transmission dishes at The Poppyfields Retail Park, Ballingarrane, Clonmel.

A decision on the application is due on September 15.

Shared Access Limited, meanwhile, lodged an application seeking the go-ahead to erect a 24 metres-high monopole to support telecommunications antennae for use by Three and other operators at Clonmel Fire Station on the Heywood Road.

The council will rule on the application or seek further information on September 8.

The company also submitted a planning application requesting the green light to erect a 21 metres-high monopole to support telecommunications antennae for use by Eir and other operators at Clonmel Celtic FC at Frank Drohan Road, Burgagery Lands West, Clonmel.

The application is currently at the pre-validation stage of the planning process.

Shared Access Limited’s two applications state that the masts, along with the installation of dishes and ground-based equipment cabinets, will provide 2G, 3G and 45 mobile electronic communications services.