Tipperary's O’Donnells hand cooked crisps announce sponsorship of new series of The Restaurant

O’Donnells hand cooked crisps is delighted to announce they are the official sponsor for Virgin Media’s brand-new series of The Restaurant airing Thursday, September 12.

The Restaurant is back with 6 brand new celebrities putting on the Head Chef uniform and taking on the challenge to create a menu to impress Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen. First up in episode one is singer, songwriter and radio presenter Una Healy whose menu is inspired by her childhood memories of growing up in County Tipperary, O’Donnells native county!

In each show O’Donnells Top Table will bring together 4 diners who have never met before which should make for very interesting viewing! For fans of the show, O’Donnells will share exclusive content after each episode on O’Donnells Facebook page of how Marco and Rachel scored each course and got to their star rating!

In 2007 Ed O’Donnell, a young seventh generation farmer wanted to diversify as farming was looking bleak at the time and since 2010 they have brought their expertise as well as the family name, to create the finest of hand cooked crisps. Since launch they have grown every year to not only be the no.1 hand cooked crisp brand but also the 3rd best selling crisp brand in Ireland* With 6 award winning flavours they now offer more choice and flavour to discerning crisp lovers!

The Restaurant is proudly sponsored by O’Donnells Crisps and airs tomorrow night, Thursday, September 12 and for the next 6 weeks on Virgin Media One at 9pm.