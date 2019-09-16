Homecoming arrangements announced for the All Ireland winning Tipperary ladies football team

Tipperary's All Ireland winning ladies football team will return home to a hero's welcome tonight following their brilliant win over Meath in Sunday's final in Croke Park.

They will be arriving at the Green in Ardfinnan at 7pm, the home town of Captain Fantastic Samantha Lambert.

A huge crowd is expected to honour the team's superb achievement, their second All Ireland intermediate title in three years.

Local man D Boyle, lead singer with Loose Cannons, will be MC.

The team was feted at a celebratory banquet in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel in Dublin on Sunday night and the players are now looking forward to returning home with the cup today.

So Ardfinnan at 7pm tonight is the place to be to honour this wonderful team and give them the welcome home that they deserve.