Culture Night in Roscrea Damer House Gallery on Friday, September 20

Damer House is the venue for a very special performance of music and poetry to celebrate Culture Night on Friday, September 20.

Wicklow poet Pauline Flynn will join local singer-songwriter Jack Keeshan to enthrall and entertain.

Pauline is widely published and has been shortlisted for a Patrick Kavanagh Poetry Award.

Jack will perform favourites from his album Blue Murder along with new work.

All are welcome to this free event which begins at 7.30pm.

Culture Night, in its fourteenth year, is an all-island celebration of culture, creativity, and the arts.

Damer House Gallery has had a most successful season of exhibitions and workshops showcasing contemporary art in the beautiful heritage setting of Damer House.

Recently the gallery was hosted at Aras an Uachtarain where President Michael D Higgins acknowledged the vibrancy of the gallery’s work.

Why not come along to see these two performers on Friday night, or pop into the gallery to see the final exhibition of this season, entitled, Drawing Out.

All are welcome.