Age Friendly Roscrea autumn line up of cultural events

Rambling House will be held in the courthouse to celebrate Culture Night on September 20 at 7.30pm.

Seamus Moloughney will be the master of ceremonies.

A phone booking is advised as these events attract full houses (22550).

Classes at the courthouse

September 18 at 10.30pm - 12.30pm – craft classes start with tutor Mary O’Connor (stool making will be first craft).

October 1 from 9.30am-1.30pm - genealogy classes for five weeks. With an ever increasing interest in our family and community histories.

Nora O’Meara genealogist will introduce the class to the ways of finding the relevant information. This course will include library and genealogy centre visits.

November 4 - writing class. Have a story you would like to record? This is for you. The Dean Maxwell Production - the Wisdom of Age, with its wonderful stories crafted by Mary Arrigan and photographs captured by Brian Redmond, will be a legacy for many, many generations.

There are pans of golden nuggets, family and community stories that if we don’t write down will be lost forever.

There will be a minimal charge to cover overheads for these courses.

To book call into the courthouse on Tuesday/Thursday from 10am - 5pm or ring 0505 22550.

Clubs

The Rosie Greys continue to meet on Wednesdays at 3pm. A singalong and a chat. The Thursday social club meets at 2pm (Thursday). New members are welcome to both clubs.

Open night

On October 1, there will be an information night at the courthouse.

Learn about the Age Friendly Roscrea agenda, what we are aiming to achieve and how you can support volunteering is the most critical element for the success of Age Friendly Roscrea (whether it’s an hour or two a day, a week, a month or a year – your time and your presence makes the difference).

Call Age Friendly Roscrea on 0505 22550.