Nenagh library to host talk on climate change and sustainability

Nenagh library is the Europe Direct Information Centre (EDIC) for Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Kerry and on Thursday, September 26, at 7pm will hold a Citizens Dialogue on climate change and sustainability as part of its 2019 programme of events.

The title of this talk is The Climate is Changing . . . How Can We? with keynote speakers Cara Augustenborg, environmental scientist, and Gerard Kiely, head of the European Commission Representation in Ireland.

There will be a panel discussion afterwards with panelists Paul Kenny, CEO, Tipperary Energy Agency, and Gregg Allen, project manager, Community Power, Templederry, which will be chaired by Fran Curry of Tippfm.

The library is urging everybody to support this event.

This talk is an opportunity for people to find out what they can do to make a difference, to ask questions and learn the facts about climate change, to make their voices heard on what is undoubtedly the single greatest challenge of this generation.