Semple Stadium is shaping up nicely for Feile 19

Semple Stadium, Thurles is a hive of activity today as the finishing touches are being put to the stage and catering facilities in advance of Feile 19 which kicks off tomorrow afternoon.

Thousands will descend on The Cathedral Town for the two day long festival of music and while there are a host of events taking place throughout the town in the pubs, clubs and many other venues, the main focus will be on Semple Stadium and The Dome, where some of the biggest names in the business will be on stage.

The stage has been moved to the Town End Terrace end of Ardan Ui Cuinneain from the centre of the pitch and this means that patrons will be able to go down onto the pitch where special covering has been installed right across to Ardan Ui Riain. This is expected to make for a brilliant atmosphere while at the same time preserving the magnificent sod of the famous pitch, which has been reseeded recently. Groundsman David Hanly and his team lovingly care for the pitch and will be out to ensure that it is in ship shape for the concluding stages of the county championships in the coming weeks.

And, Manager David Morgan is adamant that all the work going on this week for Feile will be worth it all. As the sun shone down brilliantly on the pitch, David was up to his eyes in organising everything from bar tills, to supplies, stage to power. But, he was still smiling and looking forward to the big event.

"Where we are standing now will be buzzing by tomorrow evening," he says, as the surveys the area outside the front of The Dome. "People don't realise the huge amount of work which goes into organising something like this. The planning has been going on for weeks, but we are almost there now and the next few hours will be vital," he says.

Tickets are still available for Feile 19. Get them now to be involved in what is going to be one hell of a gig.