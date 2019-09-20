BREAKING NEWS: Farmers protest has been stood down at Cahir ABP plant



The farmers protest over beef prices at the ABP plant in Cahir has been stood down this evening.

A statement issued by the protesters at 7pm, said they had reached a consensus to formally stand down the protest on the basis that a submission on the Draft Beef Sector Agreement that was sent to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine be addressed and examined without haste.

The farmers said they wished to wholeheartedly thank the members of the public and their own community for their support and understanding during "this high tension period".

"We acknowledge and graciously thank all our fellow farmers who respectfully declined to pass our picket line even though we were acutely aware of the financial effect it may have had on them.

"We are so proud of each and every individual who gave their time on the picket line and showed enormous courage in challenging a sector that was unjust,"

"Although an end to the dispute has not been reached, we are hopeful that a process has been started to bring about reform. We do not know what the future will hold but you can be assured, we will not settle for empty promises and have no reservations in again highlighting our plight if necessary," the statement concluded.

Earlier today ABP announced that a further 100 workers had been temporarily laid off at the site due to the protest. Earlier this week 355 workers at the factory were temporarily laid off.