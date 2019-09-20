Feile 19 is underway and in full swing in Semple Stadium

Frank and Walters are currently on stage belting out After All.

Feile 19 is in full swing at Semple Stadium Thurles right now.

Darkness has fallen on the evening and the atmosphere is really building with the Cork band Frank and Walters currently on stage. Already there has been fantastic music with Eleanor McEvoy of A Woman's Heart fame really capturing the mood of the audience by dedicating her most famous number to cervical cancer advocate Vicky Phelan - a very touching tribute.

The food and drink outlets are currently very busy but there is plenty of choice and options for patrons to enjoy.

Sinead O'Connor is due on stage within the hour and The Stunning will close tonights music when they take to the stage at approximately 10:30.

