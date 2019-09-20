Sinead O'Connor to duet with Steve Wall of The Stunning at the close of the evening tonight

Feile 19 is flying in Semple Stadium with the Horslips to come enxt

Steve Wall of The Stunning has tweeted that he is super excited to be dueting with Sinead O'Connor before the close of the evening her in Semple Stadium tonight at Feile 19.

The pair had a trial run this afternoon in Semple and the results were .... well stunning. So, there is much anticipation here as the evening builds up.

Wendy James and Frank and Walters have already been on stage along with Eleanor McEvoy and Jerry Fish.

Here's a few of the tweets from the evening.

@eleanormcevoy @thetriptotipp

Dedicated 'A Women's Heart' to Vicky Phelan. Perfect!

#feile19 #Feile #thetriptotipp #IrishMusicParty https://t.co/Wj8oYQF4Os

(https://twitter.com/ 1000GigGuy/status/ 1175120223260860416?s=03)

