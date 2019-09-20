Sinead O'Connor gets a massive welcome to Semple Stadium for Feile

Her first number is a Rainy Night in Soho and it's a belter with the crowd

Sponsored by Stakelums Home and hardware, Thurles in association with Feile

Sinead O'Connor received a massive reception at Semple Stadium Thurels tonight as she arrived on stage for Feile 19.

Introduced by Jerry Fish and Tom Dunne, her opening number A Rainy Night in Soho reverberated throughout the streets of Thurles as the attendance joined in and thrilled at the sheer mesmeric qualities of her voice.

She was also joined on stage by Steve Wall of The Stunning and they performed together to bring the house down.

The Irish Chamber Orchestra accompanied Sinead and have really added to a magnificent performance which also included a fantastic rendition of The Parting Glass and of course the iconic No.thing Compares to You.