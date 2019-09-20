The Stunning brewed up a storm at Feile 19 in Semple Stadium Thurles

A great night has come to a close in Semple Stadium but there's still plenty of entertainment going on in Thurles

Sponsored by Stakelums Home and Hardware in association with Feile 19

Feile 19 has come to a close for the night with The Stunning brewing up a real storm to wrap up a fantastic evening of entertainment.

The crowds were out in force by midway through the evening with Sinead O'Connor receiving a massive welcome, followed by The Stunning who closed the evening. Also on the night were Jerry Fish, Eleanor McEvoy, the Frank and Walters and Wendy James.

The weather remained dry although it was a cool evening - and there was plenty of room to dance along the famous sod of Semple Stadium which had been covered to preserve the surface.

The Stunning arrived on stage at 10:35 to bring the evening to a close and they performed all their big numbers much to the delight of the attendance - Everything that Rises, Brewing Up a Storm included.

It all kicks off on Saturday at the earlier time of 4:45pm ish, but there is plenty going on in Thurles town during the day as part of the Feile Flipside festival.

Thurles is the place to be tomorrow, and Semple Stadium is definitely the place to be tomorrow night when Mundy, The Fat Lady Sings, Thin Lizzy, EMF, Therapy, Sultans of Ping, and Something Happens take to the stage in front of the Old Stand and the Town End Terrace.