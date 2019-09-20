Feile 19

Here's what everyone was saying about Feile 19: Day 1

Sponsored by Stakelums Home and Hardware, Thurles (Home of Feile)

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Here's what everyone was saying about Feile 19: Day 1

Picture credit: @1000GigGuy

Day one of Feile 19 may have come to a close but here's just a snippet of the highlight reel for Trip to Tipp fans around the country! Enjoy!