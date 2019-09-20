Feile 19
Here's what everyone was saying about Feile 19: Day 1
Picture credit: @1000GigGuy
Day one of Feile 19 may have come to a close but here's just a snippet of the highlight reel for Trip to Tipp fans around the country! Enjoy!
⌁ That was indescribable ♡ Thank you Sinéad O'Connor for gifting us that incredible performance of 'Nothing Compares 2U' accompanied by the Irish Chamber Orchestra ⌁— FÉILE '19 (@thetriptotipp) September 20, 2019
➤ : https://t.co/iF8TMRIos3@MagdaDavitt77 @SineadOConnorHQ#Feile19 #Feile #TriptoTipp pic.twitter.com/jDKG96bsFO
A bit of The Stunning to wrap up Day1!@TheStunningBand @thetriptotipp #feile19 #Feile #thetriptotipp #IrishMusicParty pic.twitter.com/i4l30qAZ2A— 1000GigGuy (@1000GigGuy) September 20, 2019
I can actually hear the féile from Loughmore @thetriptotipp— Izzy (@izzy_nesbitt) September 20, 2019
Magic in the air!@MagdaDavitt77 @thetriptotipp— 1000GigGuy (@1000GigGuy) September 20, 2019
Beautiful set with string section!
Came out to rapturous welcome!
Everyone hanging on every word & singing along perfectly during 'Nothing Compares 2 U'
Steve Wall joined on 'Haunted'#feile19 #Feile #thetriptotipp #IrishMusicParty pic.twitter.com/wnCrqFDkUm
Outstanding performance by Sinead OConnor and Steve Wall @TheStunningBand at Féile tonight! #bestirishmusic #triptotipp Feeling v privileged to be here.— Aodhdin Forbes (@asterias_f) September 20, 2019
- The one, the only @SineadOconnorHQ is back on stage and sounding sublime#Feile19 #triptotipp pic.twitter.com/9CDxH62DkL— FÉILE '19 (@thetriptotipp) September 20, 2019
Holy crap. Sinead O'Connor. Nothing will ever please my ears again after this. Beautiful. #TriptoTipp19 #feile— Sarah Brennan (@Sockford) September 20, 2019
Not normally my thing, but they are powerful live!@horslipsmusic @thetriptotipp@THorslips #feile19 #Feile #thetriptotipp #IrishMusicParty pic.twitter.com/qivuHXwmPT— 1000GigGuy (@1000GigGuy) September 20, 2019
Great buzz meeting two Rock n Roll legends at the Feile!!! @thetriptotipp #ThurlesRocks #Feile pic.twitter.com/u2qdXaUZem— Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGleeson_) September 20, 2019
HORSLIPS! Be still my beating heart! @horslipsmusic #Horslips #Feile19 #Feile pic.twitter.com/uUmVo3QZRg— Eleanor McEvoy (@eleanormcevoy) September 20, 2019
⌁ Darkness has fallen upon #SempleStadium and The Frank & Walters are easing us into the night! What a quality set from these absolute legends!— FÉILE '19 (@thetriptotipp) September 20, 2019
: https://t.co/iF8TMRIos3@FrankAndWs #Feile19 #Feile #TripToTipp pic.twitter.com/WqjyowQfku
⌁ What a stunning tribute by @EleanorMcEvoy to one Vicky Phelan, performing 'A Woman's Heart' ♡#Feile19 #Feile #TripToTipp pic.twitter.com/ITITEpYcdg— FÉILE '19 (@thetriptotipp) September 20, 2019
One of the great indie bands!@frankandws @thetriptotipp #feile19 #Feile #thetriptotipp #IrishMusicParty pic.twitter.com/34GxCNQ9Nd— 1000GigGuy (@1000GigGuy) September 20, 2019
Things are getting hot!!!@THEWENDYJAMES @thetriptotipp— 1000GigGuy (@1000GigGuy) September 20, 2019
I Want Your Love!!!#feile19 #Feile #thetriptotipp pic.twitter.com/rIsVJDEsaS
Kicking off on the main stage!!!@VivaJerryFish @thetriptotipp— 1000GigGuy (@1000GigGuy) September 20, 2019
That man has charisma!!!
Charmed the whole stadium!!!#feile19 #Feile #thetriptotipp#IrishMusicParty pic.twitter.com/IN7uvtRKtR
Who do you think is front row.. surrounded by some fabulous people?? None other than @TippFM Jim Finn.. complete with his #Feile 1991 press pass. You gotta love it! pic.twitter.com/GhpQFuRfBh— Trudy Waters (@trutipp) September 20, 2019
Thurles ready to rock tonight..Sinead O Connor is on form and the atmospheres brewing nicely here in the sunshine!! @thetriptotipp #Feile pic.twitter.com/LmRLvJseP6— Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGleeson_) September 20, 2019
✸ ✸ We hope you all had a ball at day one of #Feile19! Plenty of action still in store for day 2 so get home safe, and we'll see you again tomorrow!— FÉILE '19 (@thetriptotipp) September 20, 2019
➤ Limited tickets remaining for Saturday over at https://t.co/iF8TMRIos3 pic.twitter.com/eyvGs2WfKs
