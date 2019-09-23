Ahearn calls for Tipperary mental health services to be prioritised

Mental health services for Tipperary must be prioritised, a Fine Gael general election candidate has told the government.

Cllr.Garret Ahearn, Mayor of Clonmel said: “I met with Minister with Responsibility for Mental Health Services, Jim Daly, last week and the Minister is acutely aware of the concerns of local people in Tipperary and has assured me that it will continue to be a major focus for him.

“I spoke about my decision to promote wellness as the overriding theme of my mayoral term in a bid to raise awareness about the need to proactively take steps to look after both our physical and mental well-being.

“However, services and support must be available to local people in their local area and the minister is aware of this. I will continue to advocate for improved services here in Tipperary.

“I also put forward the case for the new Jigsaw service to be based in Clonmel. As the largest town in the county and one with documented issues in this area I firmly believe the service should be anchored in the town,” Cllr Garret Ahearn concluded.

