Co. Tipperary farmhouse cheese company wins Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality award

A Fethard based farmhouse cheesemaking company has won a prestigious Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality awards.

Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers of Beechmount Farm, Foulkstown, Fethard run by Jane and Louis Grubb and their family received the Natural Food Award in the dairy category of the awards that were presented at the InterContinental Hotel in Dublin last week.

The Georgina Campbell Awards recognise and honour Ireland’s standard-bearers in food and hospitality in Ireland.

Award winners are chosen through a rigorous programme of anonymous assessment visits over a year-round process.

Winners are nominated solely by an independent assessment team.

The award citation for Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers describe the Grubb farming family as “veterans of farmhouse cheese production” and praised their best known Cashel Blue cheese as "internationally renowned".

The citation noted that Cashel Blue cheese is still handmade on the Grubb's 200-acre farm using milk from their own dairy herd and other selected nearby farms.

Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers also make Cashel Blue Organic, Crozier Blue (Ireland’s only sheep’s milk blue), the newer Shepherd’s Store (a hard sheep’s milk cheese.

They also offer an on-farm visitor experience.