Terryglass wins €3,900 as Tipperary’s tidiest town, village

The idyllic lakeside village of Terryglass, host to an annual arts festival, has been deemed Co Tipperary’s tidiest town or village in the latest round of Tidy Towns results.

Terryglass scored 344 points in category A, that is a village with a population of under 200.

Terryglass Tidy Towns, located on the shores of Lough Derg, amassed some €3,900 in award money in various sections, which will surely leave local townspeople proud of their achievements.

Rounding off the top five in north Tipperary were category B winners, Silvermines, with 336 points (population of 201 to 1,000) ; category C winner Templemore with 300 points (1,001 to 2,500 people); and Roscrea with 322 points in category E, (5,001 to 10,000 people).

There were no surprises in the south as the picturesque village of Emly in west Tipperary was once agained crowned the tidiest town or village.

The figures for south Tipperary are: Dundrum, 327 points, category A; Emly, 341 points, category B; Kilsheelan, 342 points, category C; Cahir, 326 points, category D (population of 2,501 to 5,000); Carrick-on-Suir, 296 points, category E; and Clonmel, 335 points, category G (population of 5,001 to 25,000).

The overall winner was Glaslough, in Co Monaghan, with 346 points, earning it a trophy and €10,000 in cash.

Terryglass was announced as the South East regional winner award recipient, a prize worth €2,000.

Terryglass, Emly and Clonmel all won a gold medal award and €900 in cash for their efforts, while silver medal awards of €700 were granted to Birdhill and the village of Silvermines.

Cahir, Nenagh and Roscrea were the recipients of bronze medals, and €400 each.

The county award winners for Tipperary (north), was Terryglass, and in Tipperary (south), the picture postcard Kilsheelan. This prize is worth €1,000.

Birdhill and Emly were also the recipients of €800 in the County Awards - Highly Commended category, and the Silvermines and Clonmel picked up €500 each in the County Awards - Commended section.

County Endeavour Awards of €500 were given to Ballyboy and Gortnahoe, who increased their marks from 2018 by 4% and 6% respectively.

Lattin TidyTowns was the winner of €1,000 in the south east waters and communities awards section.

Birdhill TidyTowns was also a joint winner, with Ferbane, of €500 in the Tree Project Award, sponsored by the Tree Council of Ireland.

The full list of Tipperary’s towns, and their marks, can be viewed online at www.tidytowns.ie. The Tidy Towns awards, now in their 28th years, were announced on Monday by Michael Ring TD, and Martin Kelleher, director of Supervalu who sponsor the competition.