Shop local campaign to boost Tipperary town - Fitzgerald

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald called for a stronger ‘shop local’ campaign in Tipperary and other towns across the county in the run up to Christmas.

”Online shopping makes it easier to not shop local,” he said, “we need to keep people in Tipperary town, especially this year with all the disruption. The traders in the town have suffered enormously.”

Perhaps some of the Local Property Tax could be “siphoned back” to promote Tipperary town. There should be free parking in November as well as December, added Cllr Fitzgerald. Tipp town has the advantage of 175 free car parking spaces, added district director Claire Curley. “These are spaces we should unashamedly promote, from January right through to December.”