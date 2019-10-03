Tipperary festival will celebrate positive mental health

To coincide with World Mental Health Day on October 10, members of the South Tipperary Action Network (STAN), along with other organisations/groups are holding a Positive Mental Health Festival from this Friday, October 4 until Saturday October 12.

The theme of the festival is Making Connections: Arts and Mental Health - meeting people where they are at in public social spaces.

The festival continues to celebrate positive mental health and the amazing achievements of people. It also aims to increase information/awareness around mental health and the organisations/supports available in South Tipperary.

It was launched at South Tipperary Involvement Centre, Place4U, Clonmel.

An Involvement Centre is a peer-led recovery focused space which offers a warm, welcoming place in which mental health challenges are understood to be a part of life and are accepted in a non-judgemental way.

The launch included a variety of inspiring speeches, refreshments by Cluain Training and Enterprise Centre, a selection of creative art and crafts and live music by Patsy McCormack.

Almost all festival events are free, with a broad range of activities to choose from such as sports, wellbeing workshops, a photography competition with LIT (snaphappycompetition.ie), talks, tree planting, drop-in art workshops, art exhibitions, coffee mornings and an Open Mic.

One of the many highlights is Dear Diary, a series of monologues and music for mental health awareness performed in The Hub in Albert Street on October 11 and 12, and directed by Jacqueline Kiely and David O’Donovan.

The event is supported by South Tipperary Mental Health Association. Tickets are available on the door for €10 (concession €5).

On World Mental Health Day, Thursday October 10, the Pop-up Bazaar returns under the Arches of the Main Guard, Clonmel from 1- 3pm.

Free refreshments, hosted by the Rehabilitation and Recovery Team, will be provided. Add positive thoughts to your tea by sharing or writing your own affirmations while sitting at a kitchen table created in Morton Street Day Centre in the My Recovery Journey Through Art workshop.

Write a positive message on a chair that will be used in the South Tipperary Involvement Centre. This is a collaborative initiative developed by persons of lived experience, carers and service providers with South Tipperary Mental Health Services.

There will be live music to lift the spirits, interspersed with some live poetry from local talent, with guest performances by Tipperary’s Excel Writers plus formation stands.

The Community Mental Health Centre, Glenconnor Road, Clonmel will host two free events on Friday October 11.

The first is Expression Through Music with front man of the Loose Cannons band Diarmaid Boyle. No musical experience is necessary - this event has been organised to open our minds to the positive effects of music on our mental health.

It runs from 10.30am – 12.30pm and all are welcome. For more information ring 052-6183495.

This will be followed by a free workshop, Surviving or Thriving with Deirdre Brady from 1pm - 2pm. No booking is necessary and this workshop is supported by ETB Tipperary.

Grab your yoga mat and join in a free yoga session with Anne on Wednesday October 9 at 9.30am or opt for the Chair Yoga with Anne at 11.15am in the Carrick Community Resource Centre.

For more information ring 051-642418. Also in Carrick the Tudor Artisan Hub is hosting an intergenerational letter-writing project in association with Margaret O’Brien, entitled Writing Changes Lives. Enquiries should be directed to 051-640921.

Tipperary Town have a West Tipp Mental Health Week organised by Cuan Croi Day Centre, culminating with a coffee morning on Friday October 11 from 1.30am with live music by Stephen, Eamon and Band until 3pm.

For more details see local posters or visit the Facebook South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Festival Page.

Minding your Memory is a free information afternoon from the Living Well with Dementia Service which will be held in the Spafield Family Resource Centre in Cashel on Wednesday October 9 from 2.30pm – 3.30pm.

All events are listed in the festival brochure, which is available in various locations or online via www.stanmentalhealth.ie or yourmentalhealth.ie or the Facebook page: South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Festival.