Missing Tipperary teen Cian O'Leary found 'safe and well'

A teenager reported missing in Tipperary last week has been found 'safe and well' according to gardai.

Fifteen year old Cian O'Leary was reported missing from Ferryhouse, Clonmel, Co.Tipperary on October 3, 2019.

A missing person appeal was subsequently issued by An Garda Siochana and was shared extensively on social media.

A garda spokesperson has since confirmed that Mr O'Leary has been located and no further action is required.