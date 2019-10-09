RehabCare opens new centre in Clonmel

Friends, families, people who use the service, staff and stakeholders enjoyed the evening to mark the official opening of the Mill Resource Centre (RehabCare) in Clonmel.

The ribbon on the premises was cut by All Ireland senior hurling champions Noel McGrath and John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer, along with Cllr. Michael Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council.

The Mill Resource Centre (RehabCare) celebrated its official opening on Wednesday September 25. The Mill began in 2017 and initially operated out of Bridgewater House with just four people using the service. It moved to Hughes Mills in September 2018, and now 10 individuals access the service.

RehabCare’s mission is to help the people they serve to be more independent and to contribute to, and be more included, in their community.

This is achieved by empowering everyone with the skills and confidence to be active in the workforce, and supporting them to be in charge of their health and wellness. Choice, quality and personalised services are the cornerstones of RehabCare. Flexible activities are offered, which are all designed to meet the individual wishes and requirements of each person who uses the service.

Community Services Manager, Maeve Leamy, told guests: “Thank you to everyone involved in the service, from the service users, their families, the staff team, the local links in the community who provide essential work experiences, and those who fundraise on their behalf”

