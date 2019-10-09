Beef Plan Movement hosts Tipperary meeting on new deal

Beef Plan Movement will hold a public information meeting in Toomevara GAA hall this Thursday, October 10, at 8am.

The meeting will update farmers on details of the recent agreement hammered out with the meat industry.

“While some are not happy with it, it is a starting point,” said Dermot O’Brien of Beef Plan Movement.

Among the speakers lined up for Thursday’s meeting are Eoin Donnelly of the national committee, Catherine Guest of Beef Plan Tipperary and Mr O’Brien, south west chair.

Following the meeting, there will be a question and answer session.