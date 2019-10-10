Tipperary's Tim Cullinan faces two challengers for top IFA job

Tipperary pig farmer Tim Cullinan has been joined by two other candidates in the race to become the next president of IFA.

Mr Cullinan, from Ballymackey, Toomevara, and the association’s national treasurer, will face Munster regional chairman John Coughlan, and national livestock chairman Angus Woods in the campaign.

The three candidates secured the nominations of their own county executive and five other county chairs.

Mr Cullinan was nominated by Tipperary North county executive and Erica O’Keeffe, Tipperary South; Richard Scally, Offaly; John Curran, Meath; Brendan McLaughlin, Donegal, and Willie Hanrahan, Clare.

John Coughlan is a member of the Buttevant branch, while Angus Woods is from the Barndarrig branch in County Wicklow.

Two candidates have been nominated to run for deputy president.

They are national environment chairman Thomas Cooney. from the Laragh branch who was nominated by the Cavan county executive, and Kildare/West Wicklow IFA chairman Brian Rushe of the Carbury / Cadamstown branch.

Three candidates have been nominated to run for Munster regional chairman. They are Clare IFA chairman Willie Hanrahan; Cork Central chairman Harold Kingston from the Barryroe branch, and Kerry IFA chairman Pat O’Driscoll from the Valentia branch.

Debates begin on Monday, October 21 and run until Thursday, November 21. Voting takes place in each of IFA’s 945 branches from Monday, November 2, until Friday, December 13.

The election count takes place in Dublin on Tuesday, December 17.

The president of IFA and the other officers will take up office at the AGM next January.