Tipperary traffic disruption expected as Clonmel's inner relief road works scheme to last six months

Significant disruption on Clonmel's inner relief road is expected to last for the next six months as a major road improvement scheme gets underway next week.

The resurfacing work will stretch from the Cahir Road roundabout at Ballingarrane to Moangarrif on the Waterford Road.

Upgrades will also be carried out at the Heywood Road junction and at the Cashel Road and Fethard Road roundabouts.

A new combined drainage kerb will be constructed between Powerstown Road and St. Patrick’s Road junctions.

The work on the roundabouts will be carried out overnight to limit disruption but a significant impact on local residents and motorists is likely.

Leaflets have been circulated to properties fronting the road.

They will also be distributed to the Gortnafleur, Ard Gaoithe and Carrigeen business parks, Clonmel Chamber, Association of Clonmel Traders and local schools.

Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn has welcomed the upgrade to the road and pavement surface on the ring road.

Holwever he accepts that the scheme is likely to cause disruption over the next six months and has appealed to people to be patient while it progresses.

The work will be carried out in sections and is expected to be finished by March 2020.

The contractor has already moved on site and set up a compound and the physical work is expected to begin on Monday next.

In general, the available working hours are Mondays to Fridays between the hours

of 7am to 7pm and 8am to 4.3pm on Saturdays.

To reduce impacts on traffic during peak periods, works on all roundabouts will be completed between the hours of 7pm to 7am from Mondays to Fridays.

No night works will be allowed on Saturdays or Sundays.

Works will cease during the period from Saturday, December 7, 2019 to Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Access to properties along the N24 shall be maintained at all times, however there may be some disturbances along the route.

The project will involve the repair and rehabilitation of approximately 6.4 km of Frank Drohan Road from the Cahir Road roundabout at Ballingarrane to the Moangarriff roundabout on the Waterford Road.

Some changes to kerbing and concrete islands will be carried out at Heywood Road junction, Cashel Road roundabout and Fethard Road roundabout.

A County Council spokesman said it will minimise disruption as far as possible, but inevitably due to the nature and extent of the works, there will be some delays and inconvenience caused and the council ask for patience from the community as these necessary works are ongoing.