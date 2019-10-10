Calls made by Tipperary TD to clarify funding arrangements for Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has called on the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan to urgently clarify if existing funding arrangements for Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann are set to be revised. Deputy McGrath was speaking after concerns were raised with him about the prospect of Comhaltas having to apply to the Arts Council for any future funding it may seek or need:

“There are many within Comhaltas Ceoltóirí who will be deeply alarmed at any proposal to change the existing funding arrangements, and for good reason.

Simply put; Comhaltas has consistently shown itself to be our most important promoter of traditional Irish music and dance since the first standing Committee of Cumann Ceoltóirí na hÉireann, as it was then, was established in 1951.

They have carried out that task with a degree of professionalism and skill that is admired the world over.

Indeed, they have consistently put the Departments grant of approximately €1.5 million to the most efficient and effective use possible.

We have to remember that over 750,000 people visited the Fleadh this year. It had 15,000 performers and 2000 volunteers and generated significant revenue for the organisation.

As a promoter of many important elements of our culture and heritiage it is virtually unsurpassed.

If the Minister is actually contemplating making Comhaltas go to the Arts Council with an application form for funding, then not only will that beggar belief; it will also be seen as a gross insult to the managerial excellence that has marked this wonderful organisation.

The Minister must clarify what her intentions are and she must also explain the rationale behind her thinking if changes are being made,” concluded Deputy McGrath.

