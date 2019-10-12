Tipperary Irish Wheelchair Association pay tribute to dedicated Teresa her sterling service

The Irish Wheelchair Association South Tipperary gave a great surprise party to their CE Supervisor Teresa Walsh for her retirement.

Teresa has been the IWA Tipperary Community Employment Supervisor for 22 years as well as being a volunteer with the organisation for many years.

“Everybody here at the Tipperary IWA wanted to acknowledge Teresa’s hard work, dedication and her contribution to the Community Employment services over the years,” said Tipperary IWA Service Coordinator Josephine Carroll. “We would like to wish Teresa a long and happy retirement and we are hoping that she may become involved in our voluntary services again.”

Cathaoirleach of the new Tipperary/Cashel/Cahir Municipal District Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald presented Teresa with a scroll and spoke about how someone like Teresa is so important in the community of Tipperary town. “Teresa’s outstanding contribution to the betterment of people’s lives in our community is to be noted and celebrated. Her dedication to her role alongside her previous voluntary work is an inspiration to others and myself. People like Teresa create the solid foundations for such organisations like the IWA giving them the strength to go forward and expand in their efforts to make the world a better place to live in for people with disabilities.”

Teresa’s family joined her for the surprise party and the cutting of the cake.

Teresa in her acceptance speech of the beautiful framed scroll said, “I loved working for the IWA and most of all I loved that it was all about the members.”

With those words in mind it reminded me of a quote by Mother Teresa – “It’s not about how much you do, but how much love you put into what you do that counts.”

