Tipperary tourism reflects on a year of major growth

This year has been a very busy year for tourism in the County Tipperary.

Some of the key highlights from Tipperary Tourism have been;

- Suir Blueway Tipperary is now open for business! The massive 53km of upgraded trails and new access points mean even more access to walkways, cycle paths and watersports on the river.

It means that visitors can stop off for a tour of Cahir Castle and choose between wandering to the Swiss Cottage or canoeing their way along winding river trails taking in a new perspective of some of our prettiest towns and villages before landing at Carrick-on-Suir.

And the scenery for walkers and cyclists doesn't get much better than that from the 21km of refurbished towpath from Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir.

Make sure you get down there this Autumn.

Tipperary Tourism was proud to support the launch of this fantastic new amenity by managing the PR and marketing for the launch resulting in significant coverage in national press, national radio and online.

-We've actively supported the development of our very own #TipperaryBreakfast!

Using the best of produce from Tipperary Food Experiences, this is a great initiative to promote scrumptious food which will in turn add to the local economy.

- We recently completed a strategic review of tourism in the area which showed that in Tipperary during 2017, overseas and domestic tourism: pumped in €111m and supported 3,000 jobs.

- We reprinted 72,000 brochures and promotional assets with top tourism tips and delivered them to key destinations around the county, including regional tourist offices and Cork and Shannon airports spreading the word about all the things there are to see and do in the premier county.

- Collaboration between Tipperary Tourism, Lough Derg Marketing Group and Tipperary County Council has resulted in the perfect little haven of Nenagh's Castle Garden, an ideal stop for tourists and locals.

- We welcomed Ray D'Arcy from RTE1 during the summer where he paddle boarded, jet packed and cruised his way around Lough Derg and broadcast his show from the Lakeside Hotel as part of Ireland's Hidden Heartlands promotion.

- The recent Taste the Island workshop at the Lakeside Hotel helped to showcase the best we have in food and drink, a key element in tourism across Ireland.

- Two very well attended networking events in Fethard and Nenagh were delivered inviting tourism providers to experience the attractions first hand and cross sell the destination with their neighbours - which also showcased supports available from Ireland’s Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartland and the Local Enterprise Office.

- Significant activity on Tipperary Tourism social media with high engagement rates and growth in followers (3,107 on Twitter, 4,264 on Instagram and 11,849 on Facebook)

And there is plenty more to come:

- A number of funding applications have gone in for large projects in Cashel and Nenagh supported by Tipperary Tourism.

- Our new website will be live soon.

- Cashel Destination town is well underway.

- We are actively supporting the redevelopment of the Tipperary County Museum and look forward to spreading the word about Ireland's Ancient East's newest experience locally, nationally and internationally

- We are supporting Fáilte Ireland and Tipperary County Council to upgrade the Historic Town Signage in Tipperary Town, Cashel and Fethard extending the Butler Trail to include these wonderful locations.

- A tourism product development plan for the county will be developed in 2020 to streamline resources and differentiate the Tipperary experience.