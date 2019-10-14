It's rain, rain and more rain for Tipperary with Status Yellow alert in force

A Status Yellow rain alert is in place for Tipperary and up to nineteen other counties as rain batters the country.

It will be cloudy today with persistent or heavy rain in many areas and a risk of flooding. The heaviest falls will be in west Munster, and over the northern half of the country. Some drier intervals in the east for a time this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with mostly light to moderate southeast breezes, fresher in the south.

Rain continuing in many areas this evening and tonight. Drier weather developing in the west and southwest, this evening will gradually extend eastwards. However, rain will continue overnight in Leinster and Ulster, but becoming more patchy. Mist and fog will develop in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Mainly dry on Tuesday morning with any lingering rain in the east and northeast gradually clearing. Mist and fog will clear also. In the early afternoon, rain will develop in the west and spread eastwards to all areas along with fresh south to southeast winds. Highest temperatures 11 to 15 degrees